B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

BMRRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays cut B&M European Value Retail to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMRRY opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.53. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $33.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.25.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

