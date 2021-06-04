GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

ALLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.53.

NYSE ALLY opened at $55.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.50.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,294 shares of company stock worth $3,138,846 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.