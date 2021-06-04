Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 12,664 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,664 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 16,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,736,000 after purchasing an additional 597,691 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,558,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 110,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 19,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,462,000 after purchasing an additional 95,820 shares during the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $40.64 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $44.83. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.50.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.35% and a return on equity of 29.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GMAB. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

