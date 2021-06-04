Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $573,000 Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,245,000 after buying an additional 711,940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,633,000 after buying an additional 650,831 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,249,000 after buying an additional 272,863 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,671,000 after buying an additional 264,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,135,000.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $107.49 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $76.29 and a 52-week high of $108.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.45.

