Clover Wolf Capital – Limited Sells 115,007 Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Stock

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited sold 115,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $427,826.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,354,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,479,949. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Clover Wolf Capital – Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Clover Wolf Capital – Limited sold 144,678 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $532,415.04.

On Monday, May 24th, Clover Wolf Capital – Limited sold 79,300 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $303,719.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Clover Wolf Capital – Limited sold 69,838 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $277,955.24.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTI opened at $3.67 on Friday. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.19.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pluristem Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 389.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $57,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 22.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. 18.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

