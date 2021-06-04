Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apriem Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,903,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 60.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 166.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of RYT stock opened at $277.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.55. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $190.00 and a 52 week high of $287.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.