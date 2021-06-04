Patricia R. Miller Sells 33,297 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 33,297 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $381,250.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,279,735.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Patricia R. Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Patricia R. Miller sold 21,148 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $222,265.48.

Shares of NASDAQ VRA opened at $12.49 on Friday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $12.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $419.85 million, a P/E ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 1.84.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter worth $596,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 36,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

