Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 14,700 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 38.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,198 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,207,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,089,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654,406 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,742,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,493 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,566,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6,057.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 861,456 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of DB stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $15.34.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 2.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

