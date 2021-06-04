Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.15. Titan International reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 182.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Titan International.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $403.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.17 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

Shares of TWI opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01. Titan International has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The firm has a market cap of $582.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Titan International by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 163,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Titan International in the 1st quarter valued at $4,984,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Titan International by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Titan International in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Read More: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan International (TWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.