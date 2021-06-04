Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) VP Mark R. Bridwell Sells 6,166 Shares

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $237,391.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,812. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Rayonier stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.00 and a beta of 0.96. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $38.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.16.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.36%. Analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 432.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Rayonier by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,159,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,667,000 after buying an additional 56,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,795,000 after purchasing an additional 610,379 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rayonier by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,331,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,177,000 after purchasing an additional 512,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,998,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,443,000 after purchasing an additional 72,090 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,809,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,169,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

