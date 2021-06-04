Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of UFP Industries worth $10,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UFPI. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 387.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

UFPI stock opened at $76.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.53. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.57.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

In other news, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $368,819.22. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $595,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,742 shares of company stock worth $5,385,537 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

