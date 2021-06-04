Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.04 Million Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $8,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $60.35 on Friday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $64.79. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.13%.

In related news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $170,512.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $891,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RCII shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

