Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Stock Position Decreased by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,986 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.9% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,450 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,620 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 100,040 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 158,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FL. Barclays increased their target price on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.09.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $62.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.97. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.58 and a 52-week high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

