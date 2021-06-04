SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,187.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,437.13 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,272.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

