Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,504 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mimecast during the first quarter worth $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

MIME stock opened at $49.78 on Friday. Mimecast Limited has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $59.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.62, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $318,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,449,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 905,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,500,688.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,482,990. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME).

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.