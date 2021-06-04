Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 102.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in FOX by 883.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 179,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 160,987 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of FOX by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 37,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $1,371,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 749,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,827,000 after acquiring an additional 240,837 shares during the period. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $36.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.46.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

