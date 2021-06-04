IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $202,000 Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WIX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wix.com by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,220 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new position in Wix.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $352,236,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wix.com by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,054,000 after purchasing an additional 321,263 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Wix.com by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $656,958,000 after purchasing an additional 270,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIX opened at $254.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of -47.39 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.94. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $208.51 and a 12 month high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.28.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

