Rhumbline Advisers Sells 14,833 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,833 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.25% of Werner Enterprises worth $8,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4,971.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $288,880.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.55. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.44%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WERN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

