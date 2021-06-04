Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Position in FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 463,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in FVCBankcorp were worth $8,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FVCB. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 298.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

FVCB stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $19.34.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 9.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FVCBankcorp Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

