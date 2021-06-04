Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,192 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $8,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OFC. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $901,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.3% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 977,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,736,000 after acquiring an additional 74,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $40,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,861.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $108,678.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,246 shares of company stock worth $451,216. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

OFC stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.49.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

