United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) will announce $0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.05. United Natural Foods posted earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Natural Foods.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.44. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Friday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

In other news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 109,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $4,235,509.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,523,641.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $379,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,309 shares of company stock valued at $8,189,653 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 104,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 10,654 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth $393,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNFI opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.80. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $42.40.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Natural Foods (UNFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.