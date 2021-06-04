IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 730.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $120.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $121.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.57.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BXP. Mizuho upped their price target on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus upped their price target on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.88.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,233,500. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

