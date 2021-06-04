Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 14.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 21,214 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 48,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,919 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 109,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 37,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $1,207,090.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,033,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $1,481,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,289.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,146 shares of company stock worth $4,734,055. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $39.48 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

