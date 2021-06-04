IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $278,000 Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Paycom Software by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Paycom Software by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 577.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $4,226,000. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PAYC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.76.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAYC opened at $319.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $357.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $257.87 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

