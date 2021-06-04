Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of TriNet Group worth $8,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TriNet Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,063,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,920,000 after purchasing an additional 88,328 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,199,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after buying an additional 390,884 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $53,680,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TNET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $73.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.43. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.67 and a 52 week high of $87.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $34,357.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,946.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $982,277.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,026 shares in the company, valued at $19,536,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,206 shares of company stock worth $7,643,633. 39.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.