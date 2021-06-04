APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 500,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,739 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in APA were worth $8,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in APA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In other APA news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,392.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on APA. Truist downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Monday, March 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.07.

APA opened at $23.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -387.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 4.93. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $23.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.68.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. Analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.26%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

