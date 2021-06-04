The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in KE were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in KE during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,123,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in KE by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,175,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,907,000 after purchasing an additional 25,684 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KE by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 675,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,572,000 after purchasing an additional 394,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KE by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,237,000 after buying an additional 592,683 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KE in the fourth quarter worth $5,248,000. 30.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KE stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.43 billion and a PE ratio of 308.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.72. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BEKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. 86 Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.96.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

