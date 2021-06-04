Head-To-Head Analysis: GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) and Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY)

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) and Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares GFL Environmental and Veolia Environnement’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GFL Environmental -21.35% 1.50% 0.56% Veolia Environnement N/A N/A N/A

57.7% of GFL Environmental shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Veolia Environnement shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Veolia Environnement shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

GFL Environmental pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Veolia Environnement pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. GFL Environmental pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Veolia Environnement pays out 290.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. GFL Environmental has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GFL Environmental and Veolia Environnement’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GFL Environmental $3.22 billion 3.22 -$742.69 million $0.13 244.62 Veolia Environnement $29.71 billion 0.61 $101.44 million $0.22 142.09

Veolia Environnement has higher revenue and earnings than GFL Environmental. Veolia Environnement is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GFL Environmental, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

GFL Environmental has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veolia Environnement has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GFL Environmental and Veolia Environnement, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GFL Environmental 0 3 8 0 2.73 Veolia Environnement 1 0 4 0 2.60

GFL Environmental currently has a consensus target price of $36.06, suggesting a potential upside of 13.38%. Given GFL Environmental’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GFL Environmental is more favorable than Veolia Environnement.

Summary

GFL Environmental beats Veolia Environnement on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc. operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers. The company's infrastructure and soil remediation business line provides remediation of contaminated soils, as well as complementary services, including civil, demolition, and excavation and shoring services. Its liquid waste management business collects, manages, transports, processes, and disposes of a range of industrial and commercial liquid wastes, as well as resells liquid waste products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement S.A. designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure. It also provides waste collection, waste material recovery, waste-to-energy, organic waste material recovery, hazardous waste treatment, dismantling and remediation, urban cleaning, and industrial maintenance and cleaning services. In addition, the company engages in the operation and maintenance of heating and cooling networks; development of energy services to reduce the energy consumption and CO2 emissions of buildings; optimization of industrial utilities; and energy use related to processes and industrial buildings, as well as produces electricity from biomass. It offers drinking water to 100 million people; wastewater services to 61.3 million people; waste collection services to 39.6 million people; and heating and cooling services to 8.1 million people. The company was formerly known as Vivendi Environnement and changed its name to Veolia Environnement S.A. in 2003. Veolia Environnement S.A. was founded in 1853 and is based in Aubervilliers, France.

