Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,081 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.07% of Crown worth $8,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Crown by 108.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,120.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCK opened at $100.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.54. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

