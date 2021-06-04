Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,933 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 66,777 shares.The stock last traded at $108.90 and had previously closed at $108.84.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAC shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.64.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.94, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.70.
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.9241 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 12.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC)
Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃfico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.
