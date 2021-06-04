Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,933 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 66,777 shares.The stock last traded at $108.90 and had previously closed at $108.84.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.94, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.70.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.9241 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 12.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

