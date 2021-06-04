Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Gap Down to $35.42

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.42, but opened at $34.66. Insteel Industries shares last traded at $34.75, with a volume of 543 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.75.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 15.09%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $202,994.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,786.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Insteel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

