Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.06

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.06 and last traded at $35.65, with a volume of 946 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.96.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John T. Treace sold 5,253,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $89,314,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,171,385 shares in the company, valued at $189,913,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Mark Hair bought 10,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,984,285 shares of company stock worth $101,732,845.

About Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

