Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 418 Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of General American Investors worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 93,053 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in General American Investors by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 103,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 60,775 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in General American Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $2,056,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in General American Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $976,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $693,000. 22.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAM opened at $42.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.86. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.76 and a 52-week high of $43.16.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

