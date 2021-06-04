Short Interest in Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Grows By 23.0%

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the April 29th total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 55.3 days.

FLTDF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Flow Traders in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Flow Traders from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Flow Traders from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLTDF opened at $44.10 on Friday. Flow Traders has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $45.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.29.

Flow Traders N.V. operates as a financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company uses its proprietary technology platform to quote bid and ask prices in thousands of exchange traded products (ETP), as well as related financial products.

