Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the April 29th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PTRUF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Petrus Resources from C$0.45 to C$0.70 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Petrus Resources from C$0.50 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

OTCMKTS:PTRUF opened at $0.54 on Friday. Petrus Resources has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate. The company primarily holds an average 51% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan area comprise 43,159 net acres, which include 29,219 net acres of undeveloped and 13,940 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

