TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Short Interest Update

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,235,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the April 29th total of 5,069,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,385.6 days.
TUIFF stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. TUI has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.81.
TUI Company Profile
