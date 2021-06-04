Short Interest in BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) Rises By 22.9%

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the April 29th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of BioCorRx stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26. BioCorRx has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The company has a market cap of $29.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.44.

BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioCorRx will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

BioCorRx Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders in the United States. It distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a non-addictive and medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant; and distributes UnCraveRx weight loss management program, a medically assisted weight management program to reduce food cravings combined with on-demand virtual lifestyle support, fitness, and nutrition.

