Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,908,431 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $533,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAP. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 10.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Credicorp by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.56.

NYSE BAP opened at $141.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.52 and a beta of 0.92. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $110.47 and a one year high of $172.12.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $906.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.13 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

