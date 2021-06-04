BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,627,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,043 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.97% of Korn Ferry worth $538,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,612,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,661,000 after buying an additional 362,666 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 2,239.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,135,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,552 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,164,000 after purchasing an additional 343,455 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,075,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,768,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 841,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,626,000 after buying an additional 89,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KFY opened at $66.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.31. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $69.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.95 and a beta of 1.67.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $2,369,868.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,023,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

