Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $646.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to report sales of $646.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $666.70 million and the lowest is $627.80 million. ITT posted sales of $514.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year sales of $2.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.34 million. ITT had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ITT shares. UBS Group increased their price target on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $93.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 111.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. ITT has a 52-week low of $52.61 and a 52-week high of $101.32.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,809,000. FMR LLC raised its position in ITT by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,874,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $760,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,071 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,951,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ITT by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,411,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $673,780,000 after acquiring an additional 371,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 625,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,197,000 after purchasing an additional 360,258 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

