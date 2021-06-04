Insider Selling: Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) CEO Sells $656,139.15 in Stock

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) CEO Eric B. Stang sold 34,443 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $656,139.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of OOMA stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.97 million, a PE ratio of -160.83 and a beta of 0.41. Ooma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $19.79.
Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on OOMA shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ooma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.
About Ooma
Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.
