SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,338,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,166,242 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of SLM worth $545,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SLM by 355.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,106,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $162,395,000 after buying an additional 10,227,408 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLM by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,191,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537,551 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,994,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,488 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 378.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,863,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638,001 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $54,553,000.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.43. SLM Co. has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $20.82.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a return on equity of 58.89% and a net margin of 49.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLM. Barclays boosted their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SLM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.