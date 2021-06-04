BlackRock Inc. Acquires 49,655 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,086,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,655 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.50% of Littelfuse worth $551,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $257.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $264.05. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.11 and a 12-month high of $287.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.76 million. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 7,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.58, for a total value of $1,998,017.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,066.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $306,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,114 shares of company stock valued at $5,394,807. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.25.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.