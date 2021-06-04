Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Sells $277,137.45 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,845 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $277,137.45. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,919 shares in the company, valued at $889,092.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rajesh A. Aji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.78, for a total value of $255,824.36.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $146.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.52 and a beta of 2.37. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.07 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.68.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.71.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

