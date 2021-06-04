Insider Selling: Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $285,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,551.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Edward Meyercord also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $283,500.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $221,750.00.

EXTR opened at $11.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.21 and a beta of 2.04. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $12.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.72 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 71.36% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

