Tig H. Krekel Sells 6,784 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Stock

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $43.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.14. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $31,861,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 487.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,203,000 after purchasing an additional 810,231 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,609,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,838,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,995,000 after purchasing an additional 376,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after purchasing an additional 233,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

VSTO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

