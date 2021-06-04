David Cragg Sells 14,999 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) insider David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $324,428.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 12.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.11. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,927,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,433,000 after buying an additional 316,365 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,703,000 after acquiring an additional 54,011 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,561,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,569,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 58.2% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after purchasing an additional 565,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

