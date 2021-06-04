BlackRock Inc. Sells 127,475 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,559,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 127,475 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of New Jersey Resources worth $580,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NJR opened at $43.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.06. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $43.94.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $802.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

In other news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $224,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $131,707.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $610,057.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NJR. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

