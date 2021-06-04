American International Group Inc. Sells 3,829 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 9.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PKI opened at $138.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.23 and a 1 year high of $162.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.37%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

